Kano Affected Most By Protest Consequences – Sanusi

Kano State witnessed the most violent situation during the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest, Emir of the northern State, Muhammadu Sanusi, has posited.

On Thursday, the 10-day protest against the economic crisis in the country commenced in many parts of the country, including Kano.

Many cities across northern Nigeria recorded violence during the protest.

In Kano, the newly built Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) industrial park in Kano.

The centre, which is scheduled for commissioning next week, was raided by the protesters, who set it ablaze.

The looters were seen making away with desktop computers, chairs, keyboards, and other appliances.

Shops and warehouses were also looted in some parts of the state.

Owing to this, Governor Abba Yusuf declared a 24-hour curfew in the State.

Speaking with newsmen at his palace on Friday, Sanusi said the looting of the NCC industrial park and Kano printing press is unfortunate.

Sanusi further urged the people of the state not to indulge in the uprising again.

According to him, Kano had survived difficult times more than the current situation, urging residents to endure.

His words: “Yesterday (Thursday) was a sad day for the people of Kano when hoodlums hijacked the protests against hunger and economic hardships in the country and perpetrated mayhem in our dear state.

“They indulged in arson and wanton looting of properties and attacking innocent people, despite the warning and advice by experts and leaders against such actions during the protests.

“The Digital Centre of excellence that was built by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) was aimed at educating our youth, giving them digital training, preparing them for examinations. I had personally spoken to the minister and I am aware that the minister was due to come in next week to commission this centre along with the Governor. We have vandalised and destroyed the computers, we have wasted hundreds of millions of Naira that was supposed to be investment in human capital.

“North and Kano in particular were the most affected by consequences of the protest.”