Kano Chemist Rapes Underage Girl To Death After Treating Her For Malaria



A chemist in Jaba, Fanisau Unogo Local Government Area of Kano State, has been accused of defiling a 9-year-old girl, Rumaisa Sadiq, to death.

The victim’s father was said to have taken her to the Chemist’s shop for malaria treatment, a common practice among Nigerians who avoid going to hospital when ill, to avoid huge bills.

Hajia Aisha Saji, State Commissioner of Women Affairs, Disabled and Children, who confirmed the victim’s death in a statement, said justice would be served.

She said despite moves to divert the case, Governor Abba Yusuf’s administration would follow up the matter to serve as deterrence to others.

“Despite moves by some individuals to infuse diverters into the reported case of a fatal rape against nine year old Rumaisa Sadiq, the Commissioner of Ministry of Women, Children and the Disabled, Hajiya Aisha Lawan Saji Rano has insisted that there must be justice for the late victim and her family.

“Speaking during a condolence visit to the family house of the victim, the Commissioner said, ‘there must be justice for the little girl who lost her life simply because someone chose to display his animalistic instinct on her.

“In fact, full and quick dispensation of justice in this case is necessary in order to serve as lesson and deterrence to others like this grown up person that carried out this merciless act against an innocent nine year old girl.

“The Kano State Government under the justice-loving Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf will follow up the case in court to a conclusive end.

“It could however be recalled that Rumaisa was allegedly raped by the owner of a chemist where she was taken to by her father for treatment against malaria,” the Commissioner said.