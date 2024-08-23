Kano: Man Jailed For Stealing Cemetery Signboards



A Sharia court in Kano State has ordered the remand in prison of one Hassan Adamu, 25, for stealing 15 iron signboards from a cemetery.

The prosecution counsel, Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the case was reported on August 21, at the Dala Police Station by one Bello Aliyu in Gwale Local Government Area.

Wada revealed that the defendant trespassed into a cemetery and stole iron signboards.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of trespass and theft.

Conclusively, the Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, sentenced the defendant to six months in prison and ordered that he should be given 30 lashes of the cane.