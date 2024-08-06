Kano Police Arrest Notorious Armed Robber, Recover Cash, Weapons (Pictures)

The operatives of the Kano State Police Command have announced the arrest of a notorious armed robber, identified as Hassan Iliya with two AK-47 rifles and 47 rounds of live ammunition recovered from him.

It was gathered that the suspect, who hailed from Alhazawa Village, Musawa Local Government Area, Katsina State was nabbed for terrorizing communities in Kano and neighboring states.

According to a statement by the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, the 35-year-old resident of Alhazawa Village in Musawa LGA, Katsina State, was apprehended on Monday, while attempting to escape on a motorcycle.

The police said that it also recovered a total of ₦4.986m in cash believed to be part of the ₦15m stolen during a robbery in Yandadi Village, Kunchi Local Government Area.

The statement reads: “Despite the management of the ongoing Nationwide Protest, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Salman Dogo Garba, directed a team of detectives to conduct intelligence-led patrols to arrest the culprits and recover their operational weapons.

“On the same date at about 06:00am, the team arrested the principal suspect, Hassan Iliya, 35 years old, of Alhazawa Village, Musawa LGA, Katsina State, while attempting to escape on a motorcycle.

“The Commissioner of Police urges the public to remain patriotic, avoid acts capable of instigating violence, and remain vigilant.”