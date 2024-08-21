Kano Police Raid Criminal Hideouts, Apprehend 41 Suspects, Recover Weapons

Operatives of the Kano State Police command have arrested 41 suspected criminals and recovered dangerous weapons including illicit drugs.

The Command Public Relations Officer SP. Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa stated this in a statement issued to the public on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the development is coming, following a series of raids on criminal hideouts and black spots in areas of public outcry within Kano Metropolis.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday the Kano State Police Command, Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, attributed the achievement to the sustenance of intelligence-led policing by CP Dogo.

He said: “Following a series of raids on criminal hideouts and black spots in areas of public outcry within Kano Metropolis, the Command has arrested forty-one (41) suspects and recovered dangerous weapons and intoxicating drugs, with investigation ongoing.

“I deeply appreciate the public support as all forms of crimes are reducing drastically.

“This achievement is a testament to the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the good people of Kano State.

“The police command is pleased to report that all forms of crimes are reducing drastically in the State, thanks to the cooperation and support of the law-abiding citizens.”

“I’m assuring Kano residents of the command’s relentless commitment to protecting lives and properties.”