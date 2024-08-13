Kano Police Storm Human Trafficking Syndicate, Nab Three Suspects, Rescue 12 Victims

The Kano State Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, has rescued 12 individuals from human traffickers.

The Zonal Commander, Abdullahi Babale, made this known on Tuesday, during a reception of the victims in Kano.

Babale said that the state police arrested three suspects, identified as Shafi’u Salisu, 25, of Bachirawa Quarters, Kano, Rebecca Adebayo, 22, of Kwara State and Mujibat Olagoke, 27, from Oyo State in connection with the trafficking.

READ MORE: NAPTIP Rescues 75, Arrests 115 In Human Trafficking Crackdown In Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers

He noted that the rescued victims aged between 15 and 40, were all females.

Babale said: “The victims were rescued on August 3, at about 4:15 p.m. along Tsanyawa Federal High Way, Kano by a team of policemen attached to Tsanyawa Division, on their way to Libya for labour exploitation.

“The 12 rescued victims are from Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, and Imo States.

“The victims will be counselled and rehabilitated before reuniting them with their families.”

Babale called on parents to protect their children from being exploited and lured into slavery in the name of seeking greener pastures

He also urged the public to report suspicious cases of human traffickers and trafficking in their respective communities to appropriate authorities for prompt action.