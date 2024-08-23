Katsina NSCDC Cracks Down On Streetlight Cable Vandalism, Arrests Three

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has arrested three suspected streetlight cable vandals in Katsina State.

DSC Buhari Hamisu, the Corps’ spokesman, revealed this while parading the suspects in Katsina on Thursday.

He stated that Special Anti Vandal Patrol personnel detained the culprits (names withheld) in various sites throughout Katsina.

“The suspects belonged to a notorious syndicate that specialises in vandalising streetlight armored cables and theft while carrying arms in their operations,” he said.

In front of the state Ministry of Works on Usman Nagogo Road, he claimed the suspects plotted with their accomplices, who are currently at large, to damage streetlight cables.

“They later moved to an uncompleted building with two others where they burnt the cables,” he said.

According to Hamisu, initial investigations revealed that the suspects had previously vandalised street light cables at the same place and sold them to a large buyer of stolen items.

The spokesperson claimed that a 16-year-old suspect was also apprehended by the authorities for allegedly damaging street light cables near the Union Bank on Hassan Usman Road.

He stated that the offenders would be charged in court after the inquiry was completed, and advised parents to caution their children about vandalism and vices.