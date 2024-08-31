Katsina Police Burst Suspected Notorious Gun Runners, Nab Three With Ammunition 

Operatives of the Katsina Police command have arrested three suspected notorious gun runners and recovered a large cache of live ammunition along Dutsinma town in the state.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, while addressing pressmen on Friday, said that the operation was part of the significant breakthrough in its fight against armed banditry and gunrunning.

ASP Sadiq identified the suspect as; Ahmed Mohammed Kabir, 25, of Hayin Danmani quarters, Kaduna State; Mannir Musa, 25, of Dutsinma town, Dutsinma LGA and Aliyu Iliya, 25, of Dankauye village via Ummadau, Safana LGA, Katsina State.

He added that they were apprehended on 29th August 2024, at about 1245 hours, while attempting to deliver seven hundred and forty (740) rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition to suspected armed bandits in Yauni forest, Ummadau village, Safana LGA of Katsina State, according to the police.

Sadiq said: “This achievement demonstrates our commitment to combating armed banditry and gunrunning in Katsina State and beyond.

“The fact of the case is that on 3rd August, 2024, the command received a complaint that on the same date at about 0130 hrs, a three-man gang of suspected armed robbers criminally conspired and attacked the residence of one Ukashatu Isah, m, of Kofar Arewa quarters, Baure LGA, Katsina State, where they robbed him of his two (2) mobile phones, one Samsung Galaxy M32 and one Itel A12, at gunpoint.

“Also, the suspects, using the stolen mobile phones, criminally transferred a total sum of six million naira (6,000,000.00) from the victim’s bank account into three (3) different bank accounts.

“Upon receipt of the report, promptly, detectives swung into action, where they successfully traced and arrested the trio in connection with the offence.

“During the investigation, the suspects confessed to the commission of the offense and would soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigations.”