Katsina Police Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate, Arrest Six Suspects

The Katsina State Police Command has announced that its officers have arrested six persons, suspected to be armed robbers in the state.

Disclosing this to the public on Wednesday, during a press briefing, the state’s police spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, told journalists at the command headquarters that the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Abubakar Musa, swiftly deployed a team of operatives to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators.

Sadiq noted that the state’s commissioner’s deployment is coming, following a series of reports about the activities of the notorious syndicate of armed robbers terrorising Filin Polo quarters in Katsina metropolis and its environs.

He said: “The team promptly swung into action and successfully dismantled a six-man syndicate of notorious armed robbers terrorising Filin Polo quarters of Katsina metropolis.

“On 30 July 2024, at about 02:20 hours, the suspects, armed with dangerous weapons such as knives and cutlasses, criminally conspired and trespassed into the house of Muntari Usman, aged 45, located in Filin Polo quarters.

“They attacked and robbed him of the sum of one million eight hundred and fifty thousand naira (₦1,850,000.00).

“Similarly, on 11 August 2024, at about 02:00 hours, the syndicate conspired with one Dan Bichi, who is currently at large, to trespass into the homes of Badiya Mansur, aged 20, and Fatima Mohammed, aged 40, stealing one sheep and one ram valued at two hundred and twenty thousand naira (₦220,000.00).

