Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has cautioned officials of the Ministry against organising events without her knowledge.

Kennedy-Ohanenye, seen in a viral video speaking at an event in Abuja said it was organised without her input.

Advertisement

According to her, the programme did not directly impact the people.

The event was a validation workshop for the third-generation national action plan (2024-2029) on the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR).

She lamented saying, “Let this be the last time women affairs will organise anything that I am not aware of. You try next time; I will come here and get you people disgraced.

“I know what I am going through in this country. For a while, this is what we keep on organising.

“Few weeks ago, there was a hunger protest, and they talked about peace and security. Women are not empowered.

“Children are suffering. Nigerians are suffering, but we waste money all the time on frivolous things that don’t make sense.

READ ALSO: Reps Summon Women Affairs Minister Over Alleged Diversion Of N1.5bn

“Many people may misunderstand me, but I am ready to be misunderstood. I am ready to be tortured. I am ready. I have changed the narrative; I said no programme without empowerment.

“You are talking about peace and security. With poverty, how can you solve it? You keep talking, doing workshops.

“With poverty, where are we heading to? How do we solve that poverty by directing money to the wrong channels that don’t make an impact on humans? On those people you want them to change and give you peace.

“I have changed the narrative. I said do not do any programme without empowerment. They give money to the ministries, and it is used for travel and programmes.

“Nothing that will impact the nation. If you hear the money the government gives out to ministries, you will be shocked.

“Why should it continue like that? Why should we fold our hands and these things will continue? Who do you think will save you? It’s you that will save yourself. Let them call me names, troublemaker,’ ‘mad woman,’ ‘I am ready to take it.’

“It’s not today. I told them that you can’t bring N100m and use it to do programme. That is the fact, that over N100 million is used for programmes. I said they should always use half to empower the women, then use the other half to do your programme.”

Recall that the Minister earlier disrupted an event in Abuja and ordered the arrest of the organiser for impersonation.