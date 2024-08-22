Kidnapper Caught By Residents In Jos, N1.5m Ransom Recovered

A suspected kidnapper has been apprehended by residents of the Nepa community in Jos.

The suspect had amassed a N1.5 million ransom from the family of his victims in Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

DSP Alabor Alfred, spokesman for the state police command, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust and stated that the suspect is currently being held and investigated by the anti-kidnapping unit.

Advertisement

A local vigilante, who preferred not to be named, revealed that the suspect was apprehended by residents and promptly handed over to the community’s vigilante group for further action.

He further stated that the suspect was taken to the Laranto Police Station.

READ MORE: Anambra: Woman Nabbed For Torturing Nephew With Heated Iron Over Theft

Narrating the incident, the vigilante said, “The kidnapper had abducted two children, one four years old and the other five years old. After receiving a ransom of N1.5 million he didn’t release them instantly.

“The following day, when he returned to an unoccupied building where he was keeping the minors, people passing by heard the kids crying and immediately rushed towards the building. Upon arrival, the kidnapper, who was with the minors, jumped out of the window, but as people screamed and shouted ‘Kidnapper,’ men and women from the community came out in large number and caught him.

“The resident then handed him over to the community vigilante group which took him to Laranto Police station along with the sum of N1,492,000 that he had already collected from the parents of the victims.”