Kidnappers Abduct Ogun Varsity’s Female Student In Lagos, Demand N3m Ransom

Some suspected kidnappers, have abducted a 300-level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State,I.

It was gathered that Christiana was on her way from her home in Itaoluwo, Ikorodu, to the University of Lagos, Yaba, where she was undergoing industrial training when she was kidnapped, on the 19th of August, 2024.

A family source, who preferred not to be mentioned, told PUNCH on Monday that the abductors are demanding for N3 million for Christiana’s release.

The source added that, following desperate pleas from the family, the ransom was reduced from N3 million to N1 million, then to N500,000, and finally to N350,000.

He said: “They are communicating with the family through her WhatsApp, and they demanded N3m. We appealed to them, and it was reduced to N1m, then N500,000, and later, they asked that we pay N350,000.

“After we paid the N350,000 ransom, they refused to release her to us and were demanding that we send the bank statement of the account we made the transfer from before they would release her to us.

“We have reported the matter to the police and can not handle it as a family again. We are urging the government and the public to come to our aid.”