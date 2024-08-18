Kizz Daniel Is Only Artiste Capable Of Challenging Burna Boy – Music Executive Paulo Okoye

Paulo Okoye, a popular music executive, has said that Kizz Daniel is the only Nigerian artist capable of challenging Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy.

In an interview with presenter Ifedayo Olarinde, nicknamed Daddy Freeze, shared on X Saturday, Paulo made the assertion.

He indicated that Burna Boy is currently “unmatched” in the Nigerian music industry but can be challenged by his colleague, Kizz Daniel, if the latter works on himself.

READ MORE: Invasion Of People’s Privacy Made Me Stopped Supporting VeryDarkMan – Ruggedman

The event promoter maintained that Kizz Daniel is the one who has a chance to defeat Burna Boy, even in light of the similarities between him and Davido and Wizkid.

“Kizz Daniel is the only person that I know that can challenge Burna Boy if he puts himself together. I worked with him two years ago. And I know how much he makes. Kizz Daniel made at least $7.5 million from my side. I don’t even know how much he makes from others,” he said.

Paulo said that Burna Boy is by far the richest Nigerian artist, claiming that he earned between $70 million and $80 million last year.