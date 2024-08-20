Kogi Gov, Ododo Appoints 1,192 Additional Aides

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Usman Ododo, has approved the appointment of 1,192 additional aides.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade.

“The aides include Yakubu Abdulhakeem who is to serve as the Executive Secretary, Kogi State Office for Disability, 165 Senior Special Assistants, and 36 Special Assistants.

“Others on the list approved by the governor are 574 Ward Special Assistants and 290 Local Government Special Assistants,” the statement read.

Also, Ododo approved the appointment of Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulsadiq as the Director of Protocol, First Lady Office, in addition to other retinue of aides.

The Governor congratulated all appointees and urged them to put in their best service to the state and humanity at large.

Ayoade noted that all appointments are with effect from September 1, 2024.