Kogi LG Chairman’s Aides Regain Freedom After Two Weeks In Captivity

Four individuals, including three aides to a local government chairman, have been freed from captivity.

The aides, who worked for Barr Zacchaeus Dare Michael, Caretaker Chairman of Kabba Bunu Local Government Area in Kogi State, were kidnapped two weeks ago on Okene/Kabba Road region of the state.

However, the caretaker chairman was released within a few hours owing to illness.

The three kidnapped aides were released, along with four others who had been held captive for the past 12 days.

Those released were Omonisaiye Andrew, Mr Olorundare Ojo, a councillorship candidate for Egbeda ward in Kabba/Bunu LGA and Sunday Ajayi, the All Progressives Congress Youth leader in Egbeda ward.

READ MORE: Anambra Governor’s Daughter Gets Married In Colorful Traditional Ceremony

Speaking to DAILY POST on Tuesday, Michael, the caretaker chairman, expressed gratitude to God for the release of the abducted people, pointing out that what the enemy had intended to use to end his life has become a testimony.

“I want to express my profound gratitude to the Kogi State Governor for the swiftness in ensuring that those abducted were released unhurt. I also want to express my appreciation to the good people of Kabba Bunu, Kogi State and Nigeria in general for their prayers that led to the successful release of those abducted,” he noted.

He also complimented the personnel of the Nigerian Army, Police, Department of State Services, and local hunters for their courage and bravery in leading to the rescue.