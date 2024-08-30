Kwara Police Apprehend Seven Suspects Over Death Of Female Student

The Kwara state police command has announced the arrest of seven individuals, responsible for the death of Mojisola Awesu.

Recall that Mojisola, who was a student of Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa, was declared missing after agreeing to be a fake girlfriend to one Adebayo Happiness, in Ilorin, for N15,000.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, on Friday, at the police headquarters in Ilorin, said that the command has arrested seven suspects in connection with the alleged murder.

Olaiya said: “Those arrested included the prime suspect, Adebayo Happiness, his parents, Pastor Adebayo Adeniyi and his wife, Mrs Bukola Adeniyi; Miss Kolawola Timileyin who linked the deceased with the prime suspect as well as three workers of the hotel where she was lodged and gruesomely killed.

“The hotel workers arrested included Adeoye Adeola, Lawal Amina and Bulus Peter.

“Following their son’s arrest, they attempted to tamper with evidence by retrieving Adebayo Joshua Happiness’ belongings from his school.

“It was discovered that Mrs Adeniyi Bukola had removed the SIM card from the deceased’s iPhone and concealed it within a wall some distance from their residence.

“Contrary to Adebayo Joshua Happiness’ initial claim that he had discarded the phone into the Afelele River, Offa, both the iPhone and SIM card were recovered from his parents’ possession.

“After further investigation, it was discovered that the hotel staff on duty found the deceased’s body in the room and unlawfully disposed of her body at the refuse dump.

“We assure the public that the Kwara State Police Command remains committed to ensuring justice and maintaining peace and security within the community. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”