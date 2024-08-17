Kwara Police, Vigilante Rescue 20 Abducted Travellers

The operatives of the Kwara State Police Command, have rescued 20 victims abducted on Osi/Obbo-Aiyegunle road in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

In a statement released by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Saturday, disclosed that the rescue operation was in collaboration with local vigilantes in the state.

Adeyemi stated that the security agencies rescued all the victims alive while three of them who were injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The statement reads: “The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of an incident of abduction and successful rescue operation carried out on 16th August 2024.

“On the said date at about 1500 hours, information was received by the Command that gunmen numbering about ten had ambushed three vehicles along the Osi/Obbo-Aiyegunle road.

READ MORE: Kwara Police Detain Doctor, Nurses Over Missing Placenta, Umbilical Cord

“The gunmen abducted the passengers numbering twenty, from three commercial vehicles and forcefully led them into the surrounding bush.

“Upon receipt of this distress call, the Kwara State Police Command, in collaboration with local vigilantes, swiftly mobilised the divisional patrol team and other tactical teams who launched a thorough search operation.

“The operation took place within the dense forest area between Obbo-Aiyegunle and Obbo-Ile.

“Through the concerted efforts of our Police detectives, vigilantes, and community members, the team successfully rescued 20 victims.

“It is with great relief that we report the safe return of these individuals.

“Three of the victims who sustained gunshot injuries on their legs during the ordeal have been promptly evacuated to the hospital for urgent medical attention. We wish them a speedy recovery.

“The Commissioner of Police CP, Victor Olaiya, wishes to assure the public that the search for the perpetrators is still ongoing. Our men are diligently combing the area, determined to bring the criminals to justice.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and travtravelershin Kwara State.

“We commend the bravery and swift response of our officers, as well as the cooperation of the local vigilantes, which led to the successful rescue without any casualty among the victims.

“Further updates on this case will be communicated to the public as the investigation progresses.

“We urge the public to remain calm and vigilante, and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through our emergency lines,”