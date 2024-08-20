Kwara: Student Reportedly Acting As Fake Girlfriend For N15,000 Found Dead

A 21-year-old student from the Kwara State College of Health Technology, identified as Mojisola Awesu, has been found dead at a refuse dump in the Aleniboro area of Ilorin, the state’s capital.

In a statement released to the public on Tuesday by the State’s police command Spokesperson, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, disclosed that a resident of the community had reported on August 12, 2024, that a dead body was found by some laborer’s at a dumping ground in the area.

Adeyemi added that the report prompted police operatives to visit the scene, and recover the body which was identified as Awesu before depositing it at a morgue.

Advertisement

She added that on August 13, a report of a missing person was made by one Miss Blessing about her roommate named Mojisola Awesu, who had left home to attend a party reportedly organised by students of two private varsities in the state.

READ MORE: Kwara Police, Vigilante Rescue 20 Abducted Travellers

Adeyemi said: “According to the report, Miss Mojisola received a phone call on August 9, from Miss Timileyin, who informed her about an event organised by students of Summit University and Al-Hikmah University in Ilorin.

“Miss Timileyin introduced Mojisola to one Mr Adebayo Happiness, a student of Summit University, who allegedly invited her to the night party under the pretense of having her act as his girlfriend for a fee of N15,000.00.

“Upon her arrival in Ilorin, Miss Mojisola informed her roommate that she felt uncomfortable in the hotel she was lodged by Adebayo Happiness and noted that there was no party at the said location.

“Shortly after this communication, her phone was switched off and all subsequent efforts by Miss Blessing to reach her were unsuccessful.

“In light of these developments, the Kwara State Police Command have arrested suspects in connection with the case. An investigation is ongoing, and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further discreet investigation.”