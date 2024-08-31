Lagos Apprehend 12 Suspected Thugs For Allegedly Constituting Nuisance

As part of efforts to restore sanity and cleanness, the operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps have arrested 12 miscreants following surveillance operations in several areas of the state.

It was gathered that the development is coming, following some reports made by some concerned citizens over the menace and nuisance caused by the thugs.

In a statement released by the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his X page on Friday, disclosed that the move was to restore cleanliness to the streets of Lagos.

Wahab wrote: “Acting on reports received from concerned citizens on the menace and nuisance caused by miscreants and destitute, the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial (KAI) yesterday, deployed surveillance teams in some of the areas reported.

“Falomo in Ikoyi, Adeola Odeku and Sanusi Fafunwa in Victoria Island, Chisco, Ikate and Marwa, along Lekki-Ajah expressway, were monitored, leading to the arrest of 12 suspects; 10 adults and 2 minors.

“The suspects will be arraigned in a court of competent jurisdiction.”