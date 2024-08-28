Lagos: Churches, Hotels, Others Shut Down For Environmental Law Violations

The Lagos State Government has stepped up enforcement against enterprises that violate the State Environmental Laws of 2017.

On Tuesday, this crackdown led to the closure of several businesses and religious institutions.

Following the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency’s operation in the Ojo Local Government Area, the state government sealed the impacted institutions, which included churches, hotels, clubs, an event centre, and a recycling company.

According to the agency, the facilities have all been deemed to allegedly contravene the state’s rigorous environmental requirements.

Babatunde Ajayi, the General Manager of LASEPA, underlined the agency’s commitment to maintaining environmental standards throughout the state.

“We will not hesitate to take necessary actions against any establishment that fails to comply with the state’s environmental regulations, and we urge all businesses to take responsibility for their environmental impact and work with the state government to create a better future for Lagos,” Ajayi stated.

He restated LASEPA’s commitment to providing a clean and healthy environment for all Lagosians, adding that the agency will continue to monitor compliance and take strict action against any establishments that break the law.

The establishments identified to have been sealed during the operation include; Rockslide Gospel Church, Unique Caesar & Bar, Recycling Company, New Yorker Hotel, Flex Bar & Spa Hotel, Mountain of Faith International Gospel, Jesus International Christian Church, VLC Donald Restaurant & Event Centre, Zion Believers Church, and VLC Donald Hotel.