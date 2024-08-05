Lagos Court Voids Sales Of Nigeria Air To Ethiopian Airlines

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos state, has ruled that the sale of Nigeria Air to Ethiopian Airlines is null and void.

It was gathered that Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa in his ruling, ordered that the Federal Government’s plans to establish the national carrier, Nigeria Air, should be halted.

The decision came as the court granted most of the requests made by the plaintiffs, which include the Registered Trustees of the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, and five other entities.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit, comprising the Registered Trustees of the Airline Operators, Azman Air Services Limited, Air Peace Limited, Max Air Limited, United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited, and Topbrass Aviation Limited, took legal action against Nigeria Air Limited, Ethiopian Airlines, former Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika, and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa affirmed that all requested reliefs were approved except for the demand for N2bn in damages.

The plaintiffs sought these damages for the losses they claimed to have suffered due to their exclusion from the process and the alleged wrongful actions related to the bidding and selection processes for the Nigeria Air initiative.

In their filings, the plaintiffs sought a court order to nullify the entire bidding and selection procedures for the Nigeria Air project.

They also called for the cancellation of the approval and selection of Ethiopian Airlines by former Minister Hadi Sirika and former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami.