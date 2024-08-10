Lagos: Drunk Driver Knocks Down Two Pedestrians



A driver, driving under the influence of alcohol, hit two pedestrians near the Mayfair Garden, in the Epe area of Lagos State on Saturday.

Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), in a statement said its operatives rescued the two pedestrians who were seriously injured in the accident.



“The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, confirmed that the serious accident, which occurred around 6:30am, involved a Toyota Camry (YAB 133 JY) and a commercial LT Bus (SMK 84 YB).

“Giwa confirmed further that two injured pedestrians suffering from severe fractures to their legs and arms were rescued from the main Lekki-Epe Expressway,” he said.

The spokesperson said, “The preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the Toyota Camry lost control of the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, striking the pedestrians as they were crossing the expressway with their luggage.

“The driver, still speeding after the initial collision, then crashed into a commercial LT bus that was dropping passengers at a nearby bus stop.”

Giwa disclosed that LASTMA monitoring team, after ensuring that the injured pedestrians were transported to Akodo General Hospital, promptly arrested the Toyota Camry driver along with two other occupants and handed them over to officers from the Elemoro Police Station.

According to him, both vehicles were quickly removed from the expressway by LASTMA personnel to allow for the free flow of traffic towards Epe.

The statement added that Giwa extended his sympathies to the victims and emphasised the importance of road safety.