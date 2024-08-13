Lagos Environmental Officers Arrest 16 Miscreants (Video)

The operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, have arrested 16 miscreants at Terminal 3 in the Oshodi area of the state.
The development was announced in a statement released via the X page of the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Tuesday.
INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the arrest is part of the state government’s zero-tolerance policy towards miscreants and hoodlums, who have been causing mayhem in various parts of the state.
Tokunbo wrote: “Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) #LAGESCOfficial earlier today apprehended 16 miscreants at Terminal 3 in Oshodi.”
In a related development Tokunbo noted that the environmental operatives also discovered a styrofoam packs warehouse in Idumota.
He said: “The product has been been confiscated and taken to the Taskforce Office for incineration.”
