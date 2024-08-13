The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps, has impounded alcoholic drinks worth a million of naira, during a raid on Olupese Terminal Park and Oshodi-Bolade Garages on Tuesday.

The development was disclosed in a statement via the X page of the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Tuesday.

Tokunbo noted that the move was part of state’s efforts to mitigate the trend of alcohol consumption by commercial drivers across different parks and garages.

According to the statement, alcoholic drink has been discovered to be a primary trigger for motor accidents.

“The Corps Marshal of the Agency, Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole (rtd) equally read the riot act to street gutter slabs, road verges, medians will be sustained and defaulters will be met with stiff opposition.”