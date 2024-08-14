Lagos: Landlord’s Son Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl, Says “Nothing Will Happen”



A 14-year-old girl in the Alakuko area of Lagos State has been allegedly raped by the son of a yet-to-be identified owner of the building where the victim and her parents reside.

In a viral video sighted on X on Tuesday, a social media user @Rhwaley, stated: “14yrs old girl was raped yesterday by her landlord’s son in Alakuko Lagos. The parents and family of the girl are helpless. The landlord said nothing will happen!!”

In the video, the victim was seen crying with her jean trouser drenched in blood.

She was in the company of some people who were asked about the culprit, who was said to have fled.

In his reaction to the video, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Lagos State Governor, Hon. Jubril Gawat, said, “Helpless me. Nobody is helpless on this matter in this State. Call @Lagosdsva SHARPLY”

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, reacted saying: “The family or whoever who knows the young girl, victim, to reach out to me on my line 08037168147. Drop sms pls. We need to take up this matter. @BenHundeyin, @LagosPoliceNG, brief me on this case wie. Thanks.”

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, also remarked that, “I have been tagged a lot in this post. I have equally called the DPO Alakuko repeatedly to get an update. The only update I have been getting is, ‘No report of such has been made.’

“Please, do well to report at the nearest police station or provide the address to enable the DPO to verify this report and take the necessary steps”

Also, Sexual and Domestic Violence Agency responded on the thread: “Kindly call our Toll Free Line – 08000 333 333 to make a report immediately

“Alternatively, send us a number you can be contacted on via DM.”