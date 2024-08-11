Lagos LG Office Gutted By Fire, Properties Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed

Goods and electronics estimated to be worth millions of naira were lost on Sunday in a fire incident at the LG office in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Management Agency, LASEMA, verified this in a statement provided to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, stated that the incident occurred at the LG office at the Abule Osun Trade Fair in Lagos.

“LASEMA received distress calls through the 767 and 112 toll-free emergency lines at about 00.15hrs, and activated the Lagos State Emergency Response Plans.

“Upon arrival at the scene at about 00.40hrs, it was discovered that fire was raging at the LG office located at the above address.

“The fire spread throughout the entire warehouse, affecting equipment, small forklifts, household goods and electronics worth hundreds of millions of naira,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu, who stated that the cause of the fire had not yet been determined, added that the situation was being coordinated with the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service to prevent further spread.

“LASEMA has also activated the fire unit to support the operation with several additional fire appliance trucks for a quick intervention.

“No fatalities or injuries in the incident but the fire has escalated to the entire premises,” he said.

He noted that the operation was still in progress and that, for safety considerations, every member of the LG staff as well as all responders had been moved outside the building.

“More fire trucks have been activated and are being expected while the Nigerian Army and the Police are also at the scene,” he said.