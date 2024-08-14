Lagos: Mother Of 14-Year-Old Rape Victim Not Cooperating, Suspect On The Run, Community Not Assisting Us – Police



The Lagos police command has given an update to the viral video wherein a 14-year-old girl was raped by her landlord’s son in the Alakuko area of the State.

On Tuesday, a video of the alleged rape case went viral and triggered public concern, with many citizens demanding that the police increase their efforts to bring the suspect to account.

Speaking on the public outry, Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos police spokesperson, said he had been tagged in the post numerous times and had “repeatedly called” the divisional police officer (DPO) in Alakuko for updates, but was only told that “no report had been made.”

He asked the public to report the incident at the nearest police station or provide the address for verification and necessary action.

Shortly afterwards, the police spokesperson said operatives of the comand could not arrest the suspect accused of rape at his Lagos residence during their visit.

Hundeyin said the survivor’s mum was not cooperating with the command and expressed frustration with the community’s response.

“The house has been located in conjunction with @Lagosdsva.

“The landlord is not home. The suspect is not home, neither is the survivor nor her family home.

“The survivor’s mum has been contacted on phone but she is not willing to cooperate with the police.

“Also, everyone on the street has declined assisting the police in any form. Radio silence!” Hundeyin wrote on X.

The police spokesperson added that investigation is ongoing into the case.