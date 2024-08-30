

The Lagos State Police Command has declared a doctor, identified as Idara Bassey, wanted in connection with the death of a 36-year-old lady.

The lady, identified as Abiola, had passed away during a buttocks enlargement procedure at a clinic in the Lekki Phase 1 area of the State.

Information Nigeria had reported that the deceased visited the clinic for a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), which took a fatal turn after a nurse (name withheld), acting on Bassey’s orders, administered an injection.

While the State Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed that the nurse who administered the injection had been arrested, he revealed that the clinic’s owner was currently on the run.

“The clinic’s owner is on the run,” he told Punch on Thursday.

Asked if the fleeing doctor had been declared wanted, Hundeyin confirmed this, stating that the doctor was still considered a “suspect” in the case.

“She’s on the run. Of course, she’s a suspect,” Hundeyin added.

The BBL procedure is a form of cosmetic surgery that involves extracting fat from other areas of the body and injecting it into the buttocks to create a fuller, rounder appearance.

Medical experts have over time cautioned about the potential side effects of the procedure, however, videos have emerged online of women, particularly in Lagos, claiming to have successfully undergone the surgery.