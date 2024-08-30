Lagos Police Nab Two For Robbing Three Sex Workers Of Their Four Phones

The operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two men for allegedly stealing from three sex workers at Bode Thomas, Surulere Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement, released by the command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Friday, disclosed that the two suspects, were taken into custody on August 28, 2024, for their involvement in the crime.

Hundeyin revealed that on August 23, 2024, around 4.30 pm, the accused men allegedly picked up the three sex workers from Adeniran Ogunsanya Street in Bode Thomas, seeking for their services.

According to the command’s PRO, the suspects abruptly stopped the vehicle midway, after pretending to drive the victims to a location.

Hundeyin added that, the suspects, allegedly robbed the sex workers of their valuables, including two iPhones worth N1.5m , a Redmi Note 12 valued at N140,000, and an iPhone XR valued at N240,000.

He said: “The victims reported recognising the suspects who had robbed them. They stated that they were picked up as commercial sex workers on Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Bode Thomas. The suspects were arrested.

“During the investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime. One of the victims’ phones, a Redmi Note 13, a Toyota Camry (golden colour) with the number plate APP 335 JA, and two other blank plates used in their operations have been recovered.”