Lagos Slashes Blue Rail Fare By 25%, Increases Trips From 54 To 72

The Lagos State Government, on Saturday, announced a 25 percent cut in the blue rail transport fare for off-peak periods.

Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo, announced the reduction in a statement.

Akinajo said the 25 percent discount is for commuters travelling “within the off-peak period set at 10.00 am and 4.00 pm daily.”

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) blue line, she said, would increase its number of trips from 54 to 72 per day, from August 12.

However, Akinajo said the current schedule for Sunday operations remains unchanged.

Akinajo said passengers can now travel between Marina and Mile 2 on the blue line route in just about 18 minutes from the previous travel time of 25 minutes.

According to the LAMATA boss, this means there would be a train every 18 minutes both ways — thus allowing commuters to plan their trips.

“The new train schedule is potentially expected to reduce journey times, encourage more riders to use the train system during off-peak periods and reduce transport spending,” she added.

The new timetable is available on the LAMATA website, stations, and social media handles, Akinajo revealed.

The blue rail line started operations on September 4, 2023, running 12 trips per day.