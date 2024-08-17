LASEPA Takes Action Against Noise Pollution, Seals Off Erring Establishments

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency has sealed many establishments in the state’s Lekki Phase I region for breaking environmental rules.

Tokunbo Wahab, the state Commissioner of the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, stated this in a post on X platform on Friday.

According to Wahab, despite prior warnings, the affected establishments, including Kingfisher, Red Lagos, Logic Church, and Bolivar, failed to comply with environmental rules.

He also emphasised that the agency’s actions are part of its ongoing efforts to enforce environmental standards and combat noise pollution.

He wrote,

“In an effort to uphold environmental regulations and combat noise pollution, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) @LasepaOfficial has taken action by sealing several establishments found in violation of state environmental laws in Lekki Phase 1 for non-compliance.

The affected establishments, including Bolivar, Red Lagos, Kingfisher, and Logic Church, were found to be violating environmental laws despite prior warnings.”

“This proactive measure by LASEPA underscores its commitment to fostering a serene and sustainable environment that prioritizes cleanliness, safety, and environmental responsibility.”

