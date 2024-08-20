LASTMA Apprehends Hit-and-Run Trailer Driver In Lagos

A trailer driver who was engaged in a hit-and-run incident at Anthony Oke heading towards Oshodi has been arrested by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA.

Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment at LASTMA, acknowledged this in a statement on Monday.

According to Adebayo, the driver of a trailer owned by Honeywell Flour Mill Plc (registration number JJJ 764 XV) was caught after colliding with a pedestrian attempting to cross the highway.

He added that the incident was near the Total Filling Station at Anthony Oke, inward Oshodi.

“The incident, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, sparked significant concern among witnesses and commuters.

“The pedestrian, who sustained a serious injury, including a broken left leg, was promptly attended to by personnel from the Lagos State Ambulance Service and transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

“LASTMA officials on duty at the time responded swiftly, pursuing the fleeing driver and apprehending him at Oshodi.

“He has since been handed over to officers from Mosafejo Police Station for further investigation and prosecution,” he said.

He stated that LASTMA remains committed to maintaining the safety and security of all Lagos road users.

He declared that the agency would continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to bring traffic violators to justice.

“Our thoughts are with the injured pedestrian and we urge all road users to adhere to traffic laws and prioritise the safety of pedestrians and other motorists.

“For complaints, comments, or commendations on traffic management across the state, please contact the LASTMA Toll-Free Call Centre”, he said.