Lawyer Advises Restraint As Yomi Fabiyi Calls For Protest At Mohbad’s Court Hearing

The family lawyer of the late Nigerian musician Mohbad has replied to actor Yomi Fabiyi’s recent plea for a “peaceful” protest at the artist’s upcoming court hearing.

On September 12, 2023, Mohbad died in unknown circumstances.

He was laid to rest the next day.

On September 21, his body was unearthed for an autopsy at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), and no noteworthy results could be linked to his death.

The toxicology report revealed the presence of Diphenhydramine, an antihistamine, but not at a lethal dose.

Mohbad’s family had disputed the findings and requested an independent inquiry.

Aloba legal team member Monisola Odumosu stated that a two-phase autopsy is presently under progress, with the first phase having been finished and the second entailing toxicology and histology tests.

On Tuesday, Fabiyi urged the people to calmly attend next court hearings and the coroner’s inquest.

He also suggested that if no progress is made, a peaceful protest be held on the first anniversary of Mohbad’s death to fight for justice.

“Let’s storm the court peacefully and attend the next coroner inquest and protest to register our demands on this case. If nothing tangible is seen or heard, we focus on the day of the one-year anniversary,” he wrote.

The actor’s call came a few hours after Mohbad’s family spoke out against plans by some groups and people to mark the singer’s death on the first anniversary.

However, in a statement shared with TheCable Lifestyle on Wednesday, Odumosu stated that staging a protest in the courtroom “poses a threat to smooth proceedings.”

She emphasised that it is legal for “anyone to do whatever they like,” but cautioned that such activities must be performed civilly “to avoid contempt of court.”

“Anyone is free to do whatever he wants so far he or she does it within the confines of the law. The Constitution gives everyone the right to express his or her grievances,” the statement reads in part.

“However coming within the court precinct is another issue entirely. They must conduct themselves in a very civil manner and must not make noise. The business of justice in the court must not be disturbed in any manner. Lest they be charged for contempt of Court.

“Our advice is that they should not disrupt the proceedings in the court in any form whilst they exercise their rights.”