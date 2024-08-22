Laycon Confronts DJ Neptune Over Unpaid Dues For ‘Nobody’ Remix

Laycon, a Nigerian rapper and reality TV star, has called out DJ Neptune on social media over an alleged unpaid debt from their collaboration.

It should be noted that the Big Brother Naija “Lock Down” winner partnered with DJ Neptune on the “Nobody” remix featuring Joeboy and Mr Eazi shortly after winning the reality show.

On Wednesday, Laycon addressed the well-known DJ in a post on the microblogging platform X, demanding an update on their agreement and his cut after four years of collaboration.

He tweeted,

“Abeg o… @deejayneptune how far my agreement and split for the “Nobody (Icons Remix)” song though. Is it not still ready?haba it’s been 4 years o 🤦🏾‍♂️ Cc @emPawaAfrica”

See some reactions to his post…

Valking wrote: “Be like twitter go sweet this evening oh”

PB noted: “Laycon don need money. He come remember say he get share for Neptune hand😂”

The Sirius stated: “Nooo Nobody iCONs remix ?? We put our blood on that P! They better not do shiiiiittttt!!!”

Hashtag LFC said: “Omo music business cr*zyyyy.”

KING DAVID EMPIRE said: “If you don talk since like portable he for don pay you”

SEE POST: