“Let The Tribe In Power To Carry Their Cross” – Samklef Commends Souh-East For Ignoring Nationwide Protests

Samklef, a controversial producer-turned-blogger, has praised Igbos for allegedly ignoring the ongoing national demonstration against bad administration.

A diverse group of Nigerians staged a nationwide protest on Thursday in response to the extreme hardship that exists in the nation.

In response to claims in some sections of the media that the protest was boycotted in the Igbo-dominated South-East, Samklef said it was a positive development.

He added that the tribes in control should continue the protest.

On his X handle on Thursday, he wrote:

“God bless my Igbo people for shunning the protest. Let the tribes in power carry their cross.”

