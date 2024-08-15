Libya Foils Smuggling Attempt, Arrest Driver, Six Nigerian Women

A motorist was apprehended on Tuesday by Libyan authorities in the Bishr district for trying to smuggle six Nigerian women without documentation.

Migrant Rescue Watch, a migrant monitoring NGO, announced this in a post on its official X handle on Wednesday.

According to the post, the nabbed driver, who in a bid to avoid arrest, claimed during a routine police check, that the women were family members.

However, officials saw through the ploy and arrested both the driver and the six women.

The statement said, “Libya 05.08.24 – Police patrols arrested in the Bishr area of a Libyan driver for an attempted smuggling of 6 undocumented female #migrants of Nigerian nationality.

“The driver claimed that the female passengers were his family. All transferred to the Bishr Police Dept. for legal action.”

