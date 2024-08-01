Lifeless Body Of Abducted Ex-Ekiti Varsity DVC Found, Police Probe Begins

Professor Olorunfemi Olaofe, the former Deputy Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University in Ado Ekiti, who was kidnapped on 9 July, has been found dead.

According to sources, the body of the 79-year-old retired university professor was unearthed in a shallow grave in a secluded place.

However, it is unknown if he died of natural causes related to his age or was murdered by his abductors.

The retired don was kidnapped from his home with his security guard on July 9, nearly three weeks ago, and driven away in his car, which the police stated they found days later.

According to sources, the kidnappers demanded a N50 million ransom before going silent.

The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Adeniran Akinwale, who confirmed Olaofe’s death, said, “Yes, the professor has been found dead, and we are doing everything possible to exhume the body for burial.

“However, we have arrested many people, and you know the circumstances surrounding the incident. We suspect insider involvement, as the security man employed by the professor was the one who planned it.

“They (abductors) kidnapped the man along with him so that we would not suspect. In the process of rescuing him, we have arrested some people. I can’t say much about the security guard, but at the appropriate time, we will brief the public,” the police commissioner said.