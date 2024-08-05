Light Offence Like Spraying Naira Can Send You To Prison, Avoid It – Bobrisky Warns, Following Release From Detention

Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, a popular crossdresser, has warned against abusing the naira after being released from prison.

Recall that on April 5, the EFCC convicted Bobrisky for mutilating naira notes.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) indicted the social media personality with four counts of naira misuse.

During the sentencing, Justice Awogboro, who imposed the punishment on the cross-dresser without the option of a fine, warned that the verdict would serve as a message to others who abuse the Naira.

READ MORE: DJ Switch Blasts RCCG, Says Church Is “Useless Political Wing” Of APC

Following his release on Monday, Okuneye warned Nigerians not to abuse the naira in order to avoid going to prison.

He said, “You have to follow the rules and abide by the laws. Don’t spray money, or you will become a landlord in Kirikiri.

“It is not just about killing or any criminal activity that can bring you to prison. Something as light as spraying of naira can take you there.”

“I’m only focusing on my good energy right now on people who were there for me, like my friends. You see, any other person, I’m not interested. So, I don’t want to talk about them. I’m really grateful to my friends and loved ones,”Bobrisky added.

Watch him speak below…