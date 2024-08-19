Local Security Personnel Rescue Kidnapped Siblings In Anambra

Operatives of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service in Anambra State, have rescued two siblings kidnapped by gunmen in the state.

It was gathered that the Deputy Commander-General of the NHFSS, John Metchie, made this known on Sunday in Abuja while addressing journalists, on the hunters’ operations.

Metchie disclosed that the two siblings, identified as Chijioke Igwe and Uchenna Igwe, were returning from a wedding on August 16, when they were kidnapped by gunmen at Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the victims told them that they were double-crossed by some armed men who opened fire, shooting sporadically into the air and then, bundled them out of their car and whisked them into the forest.

Also the Chief Security Officer of Umueri community and member of the NHFSS, Chief Joseph Obaelue, said that they got a distress call about 9 pm on Augusy 16 and immediately swooped into the forest to rescue the victims.

He said: “The two brothers were rescued alongside a Lexus Jeep 330 and a Toyota Highlander SUV that were recovered too.

“Earlier same day, we trailed and tracked down two criminal syndicate who specialise in calling people with strange numbers and threatening them to part with certain amount of money, if they still want to stay alive.

“The two suspects who operate with different SIM cards, threaten people that they were contracted to kill them but if they cooperate by paying the money they requested, they won’t kill them.”