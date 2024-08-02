LP’s Senator, Ireti Kingibe Denies Sponsoring #EndBadGovernance Protests In Abuja

Lawmaker representing Federal Capital Territory, in the National Assembly, Ireti Kingibe, has denied viral claims of her sponsoring the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests in Abuja, says its fake and malicious.

Ireti’s statement is coming, following the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, alleging that security operatives have identified a Senator sponsoring #Endbadgovernance protests.

The Labour Party’s lawmaker, via her X handle, on Friday, described the video as a malicious and deliberate effort to discredit her and Obi.

She said: “I am shocked and outraged by the blatant lies and misinformation being spread by mischief-makers!

“The video being circulated is from over six weeks ago, during a Labour Party NWC meeting when the NLC was protesting outside the Labour Party office.

“As stakeholders, including Sen House of Reps members, and Mr. Peter Obi, we went out to engage with the protesters and address their concerns.

“Now, these deceitful individuals are trying to pass off this old footage as current, claiming that Peter Obi and I were leading protests in Abuja yesterday. This is a malicious and desperate attempt to discredit us.

“Let me set the record straight, Mr Peter Obi is not in Abuja, and I haven’t left my house since Wednesday due to illness, much less distributed food and water at the protest grounds, though that would be noble for whoever did.

“I condemn this orchestrated attempt to spread falsehoods and cause confusion, using it as the basis to claim I sponsored the Abuja protest. It is a shameless and irresponsible act that will not be tolerated. We will not stand idly by while our names and reputations are dragged through the mud by these unscrupulous individuals.”