Madueke’s Hat-Trick Helps Chelsea Secure First Season’s Win Against Wolves

Noni Madueke’s hat-trick gave Chelsea their first Premier League victory of the season as they beat Wolves in a dramatic and chaotic 2-6 encounter on Sunday.

Chelsea took the lead after 98 seconds when Cole Palmer’s corner was flicked on by Matheus Cunha and an unmarked Nicolas Jackson nodded in at the back post.

Jackson stoked an already feisty Molineux crowd with his celebrations – and Wolves rallied on the field.

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s dazzling run set up Cunha and the livewire Brazilian equalised with a crisp low finish from inside the box, before gesturing towards Jackson.

Palmer then restored Chelsea’s lead with a deft cushioned lob from 30 yards when he spotted Jose Sa off his line.

Wolves got themselves back level for a second time shortly before the break when Jorgen Strand Larsen poked home from the edge of the six-yard box after a free-kick was squared back across goal.

However, England Under-21 forward Madueke’s treble in 14 second-half minutes settled the game as a contest.

The three goals were nearly identical as the winger scored with low angled shots from inside the area, assisted by Palmer on each occasion.

Joao Felix put the gloss on the result late on when he side-footed the ball high into the net from near the penalty spot after being picked out by fellow substitute – and former Wolves winger, Pedro Neto.

Madueke has now scored more Premier League goals in Wolverhampton than he has at Stamford Bridge (two in 18 games).

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that a goal from Mohammed Salah and Luiz Diaz also helped Liverpool maintained winning streak, as Arne Slot beat Brentford 2-0 in his first home game on Sunday.