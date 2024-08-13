Make Una Settle – VeryDarkMan Reacts To Peter Okoye’s Open Letter To Brother

VeryDarkMan, a social media activist, has reacted to Peter Okoye’s open letter to his twin brother Paul.

It is no longer news that the renowned twins have split up again for unexplained reasons.

On Monday, Peter told his twin brother in an open letter that he was not competing with him or anybody else.

He stated that witnessing him grant multiple interviews in which he consistently undermines his efforts in the group they both founded and grew speaks volumes.

The father of two expressed his displeasure that Paul, instead of collaborating with him to restore their top status in the music business, conspired with their older brother Jude Okoye to discredit and degrade him.

He further stated that his twin brother has repeatedly disrespected him, his wife, his family, his talent, his ideas, and so on.

VeryDarkMan responded in the comment section by expressing how passionate he was reading the letter, stating that the singers were his favourites and number one.

He claimed that he knew every Psquare song by heart and cried when they parted ways.

He expressed hope that the brothers will eventually settle, pointing out that they are one rather than two.

He wrote,

“This is emotional for me, especially because they are my no1 of all time. I know every Psquare’s songs word for words, from Last Nite to Bizzy Body to Do Me, Alingo, Taste The Money, Collabo and others. I legit had tears in my eyes when they split, they are the only artists I ever bought tickets to go and watch perform. For me a genuine fan, I was very heartbroken. Peter and Paul them be one no be two (artists of the decade) na through Psquare na him I know say 2face na senior RATEL. Back then, na only 2face dey follow them drag top spot. My own be say make una settle. Peter and Paul them be one no be two”.

