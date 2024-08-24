Man Arrested For Selling Land With Forged Documents In Osun

Lasisi Ismail, 42, has been detained for reportedly selling land that does not belong to him in Ilori-Agbedu, Ede, Osun state.

According to the DAILY POST, Ismail was arrested by Osun Amotekun Corps operatives for selling the land for N800,000 to a woman named Mrs Afolabi using a forged paperwork.

In a statement released on Saturday, CSP Isaac Omoyele (rtd), the Corps Commander of Osun Amotekun, confirmed the development and stated that the arrest took place on Sunday following the filing of a report at the Amotekun Headquarters in Osogbo regarding the activities of the culprit who had fled to an unidentified location after selling the woman the land.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Ogun Police Arrest Man For Air Conditioner, Cable Theft

Omoyele said, “Amotekun operatives sprang into action immediately after a report was filed and the suspect arrested at his hideout.

“Ismail presented a forged receipt, claiming he bought the land from Mogaji’s family, but later confessed to forging the receipt and documents. The Mogaji family produced the original receipt, confirming Ismail’s dishonesty.

“Omoyele called on Osun residents to be extremely careful when buying land from people.”

The suspect has been taken to the police for further questioning and prosecution.