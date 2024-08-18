Man City Beat Chelsea To Open Premier League Title Defence

The defending Champions of English Premier League, Manchester City, have defeated Chelsea 2-0 to kick start another season on Sunday.

A goal from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic was enough for Pep Guardiola to inflicted pain on Enzo Maresca in his first match in charge of the London team.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Haaland opened the scoring on 18 minutes with a superb finish over Robert Sanchez for his 91st City goal since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

Former Chelsea midfielder, Kovacic made the game safe late on with a curling shot from just outside the penalty area.

Nicolas Jackson thought he had equalised after City goalkeeper Ederson fumbled Cole Palmer’s shot into his path, but the Senegal forward had just strayed offside.

Jackson then fired a first-time volley straight at Ederson as Chelsea pushed for an equaliser after the break.

City also went close through Haaland, while Rico Lewis had a goal disallowed, before Kovacic sealed the points.

As it stands, Brighton, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City made the top four in the first week of the season with three points each, while Ipswitch, Wolves and Everton rocked the bottom three after a disappointing league’s opener.