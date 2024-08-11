Man City Beat Man United On Penalties To Win 2024 Community Shield

Manchester City on Saturday, won the Community Shield with a 7-6 penalty shoot-out victory over rival, Manchester United following a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Bernardo Silva levelled for the Pep Guardiola’s side in the final minute but then had City’s first spot-kick saved by Andre Onana to give United the advantage.

However, Ederson saved Jadon Sancho’s effort before veteran defender Jonny Evans fired over, allowing Manuel Akanji to secure victory in this competition for the first time since 2019 in front of 78,416.

Alejandro Garnacho thought he had given United victory after nine minutes from time when he collected possession at the end of a flowing move deep into the City half, instigated by skipper Bruno Fernandes, and then drove a low shot into the bottom corner.

But City regained their composure and found an equaliser in the 90 minute as Bernardo Silva, another substitute, beat Facundo Pellistri in the air to power a fine header past Andre Onana from the impressive Oscar Bobb’s cross.

The Portuguese’s next intervention was far more positive. As young Norwegian Oscar Bobb was spinning into space by the goal-line, Silva was pulling onto makeshift left-back Facundo Pellistri at the far post. Hardly the tallest, Silva had enough spring and intuition to climb above the Uruguayan and head in the equaliser at the far post.

Speaking with reporters after the match, United manager, Ten Hag said that the Red Devils must feel the pain of a Community Shield defeat on to prepare them for the beginning of the Premier League season.

He said: “When the performance is right, and when you lose, everyone feels this. It hurts in your stomach.

“You have to feel pain, and we have to hurt. We have to take this belief into the league.”