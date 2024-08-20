Man Dies During 19-Day Dry Fast In Lagos

A 58-year-old unnamed man has died on Monday in Lagos while observing a 19-day spiritual dry fast.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

According to Hundeyin, the deceased’s younger brother reported the incident at the Alagbado Police Division around 7 pm on Monday.

The brother stated that his sibling had been undertaking a 19-day dry fast when he passed away.

The incident occurred in the Alagbado area of Lagos around 6 am on Monday.

Hundeyin noted that no foul play is suspected, and the family has requested to take the body for burial.

He said, “No foul play suspected, family demands to convey the corpse for burial.”

NAN