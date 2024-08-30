Man Dies In Fire Outbreak In Ogun

Ayodele Gabriel, 23, was found dead in his toilet after a fire broke out in his flat in Sakura Estate in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Odutola Omolola, the Ogun State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident to PUNCH Online on Thursday.

Ayodele was reportedly discovered unresponsive in the restroom and taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu, Ogun State, where he was pronounced dead.

The landlord, Oluwaseun Emmanuel, reported to the police that he had observed a fire in the deceased’s one-bedroom apartment.

He immediately notified neighbours, who assisted in extinguishing the flames and forcing open the door.

Odutola said, “The incident was reported to the Sakura Police Division on August 28, 2024, by the landlord. We have started our investigation. Our men went to the scene; the cause of the fire is unknown.”