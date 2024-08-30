Man Utd To Face Tottenham As UEFA Announces 2024-2025 Europa League’s Draw

Manchester United will face both Rangers and Tottenham in the new-look league phase of the Europa League announced on Friday.

The Scottish Premiership side will play Spurs at Ibrox, with Eric Ten Hang welcoming Rangers to Old Trafford for their first meeting in 14 years.

Each team plays eight fixtures in the ‘league phase’, with this year’s men’s tournament following the Champions League in having new change, including the end of a group stage.

United will travel to Fenerbahce to reunite with former manager, Jose Mourinho, while they also play Mourinho’s old side Porto away.

Tottenham host Roma, with away games against Galatasaray and Hoffenheim.

Rangers’ other fixtures include a difficult trip to last season’s Conference League champions Olympiakos and French side Nice.

The hi-tech draw made on Friday, followed the same format as Thursday’s Champions League draw, but this time it was former Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz replacing Cristiano Ronaldo to press the all-important button.

The button then launches the AI algorithm which arranges which teams will face each other.

Meanwhile in the Conference League, Chelsea will host League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers, while Welsh side The New Saints have a trip to Italy to play Fiorentina.

Below is the full draw of the 2024-2025 Europa League Draw:

Manchester United: Rangers (h), Porto (a), PAOK (h), Fenerbahce (a), Bodo/Glimt (h), Victoria Plzen (a), Twente (h), FCSB (a)

Tottenham: Roma (h), Rangers (a), AZ Alkmaar (h), Ferencvaros (a), Qarabag (h), Galatasaray (a), Elfsborg (h), Hoffenheim (a)

Rangers: Tottenham (h), Manchester United (a), Lyon (h), Olympiacos (a), Union Saint-Gilloise (h), Malmo (a), FCSB (h), Nice (a)

Galatasaray: Tottenham (h), Ajax (a), PAOK (h), AZ Alkmaar (a), Kviv (h), Malmo (a), Elfsborg (h), RFS (a)

Athletic Club: Slavia Prague (h), Roma (a), AZ Alkmaar (h), Fenerbahce (a), Victoria Plzen (h), Elfsborg (h), Besiktas (a)

Fenerbahce – Manchester United (h), Slavia Prague (a), Lyon (h), AZ Alkmaar (a), Union SG (h), Midtjylland (a), Athletic Club (h), Twente (a)

Lyon: Lazio (h), Rangers (a), Olympiacos (h), Fenerbahce (a), Ludogorets (h), Qarabag (a), Besiktas (h), Hoffenheim (a)

Roma: Frankfurt (h), Tottenham (a), Braga (h), AZ Alkmaar (a), Kviv (h), Union Saint-Gilloise (a), Athletic Club (h), Elfsborg (a)

Frankfurt: Slavia Prague (h), Roma (a), Ferencvaros (h), Lyon (a), Victoria Plzen (h), Midtjylland (a), RFS (h), Besiktas

Porto: Manchester United (h), Lazio (a), Olympiacos (h), Macabi Tel-Aviv (a), Midtjylland (h), Bodo/Glimt (a), Hoffenheim (h), Anderlecht (a)

Ajax: Lazio (h), Slavia Prague (a), Macabi Tel-Aviv (h), Real Sociedad (a), Galatasaray (h), Qarabag (a), Besiktas (h), RFS (a)

Lazio: Porto (h), Ajax (a), Real Sociedad (h), Braga (a), Ludogorets (h), Kyiv (a), Nice (h), Twente (a)

Slavia Prague: Ajax (h), Frankfurt (a), Fenerbahce (h), PAOK (a), Malmo (h), Ludogorets (a), Anderlecht (h), Athletic Club (a)