Many Terrorists Killed As NAF Attacks Forest In Kaduna

A yet to be identified number of terrorists have been killed by the operatives of the Nigerian Air Force, following air strikes on the Malum Forest in Kaduna State.

It was gathered that most of the criminals were responsible for recent attacks on civilians, abductions, and cattle rustling within the Shiroro Local Government of Niger State.

In a statement made available to the public, on Sunday by NAF spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, disclosed that the operation was carried out on Saturday, August 24, by the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch.

Advertisement

The statement reads: “In response to the recent upsurge of terrorists’ activities targeting innocent civilians in Niger State, the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch has continued in its efforts to track, locate and eliminate the terrorists responsible.

“Intelligence gathered had revealed that most of the terrorists responsible for recent attacks on civilians, abductions, and cattle rustling within Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State were domiciled in Kaduna State.

READ MORE: NAF Destroys 13 Illegal Refining Sites In Niger Delta

“Additional intelligence further revealed the sightings of these terrorists as they relocated from Alawa Forest in Niger State after their nefarious acts to their stronghold in Malum Forest in Igabi LGA of Kaduna state.

“Consequently, the Air Component planned and executed an Air Interdiction mission on 21 Aug 24 on the terrorists’ stronghold at Malum Forest. Battle damage assessment and feedback from local sources revealed several of the terrorists were eliminated as a result of the strike.

“Similar strikes were also conducted on terrorists’ hideouts at Bayan Ruwa in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State. The terrorists were tracked to zinced-roofed structures in a vegetated area with few footpaths and a river line Northwest of the location. The targets were then acquired and engaged in successive passes.