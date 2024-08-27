Mariah Carey Mourns Tragic Loss Of Mother, Sister On Same Day

Mariah Carey, an American music diva, has confirmed the terrible deaths of both her mother and sister on the same day.

The singer revealed the tragic news in a statement to People.com on Monday, conveying her immense grief and shock over the sudden loss of her dear loved ones.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” she stated

Advertisement

The singer expressed gratitude for the time she recently spent with her mother, adding, “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.

Patricia,87, and Alison,63, both passed away, although their cause of death are still unknown at this time.

However, Alison’s close friend and caretaker, Dave Baker, confirmed to The Sun that Alison was in home hospice care in her final weeks due to health challenges, including organ failure.

READ MORE: Most Lagos Women Are Runs Girls, Like To Show Off – Isreal Adesanya Asserts

“Beneath a tough exterior, Alison was a highly intelligent, warm, and sensitive person.

“I have known her for nine years and as her friend and, in recent months, her carer, I will miss her greatly. Farewell, Alison. May you now find peace, your tortured soul forever free from earthly pain,” Baker shared

The Fantasy singer had a complicated connection with her mother, Patricia.

Patricia, a former opera singer who studied at Juilliard in New York City, also worked as a voice coach.

She was formerly married to Alfred Roy Carey, who died in 2002.

The couple divorced when Mariah was just three years old.

Mariah Carey’s 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, revealed the delicate dynamics between her and her mother.

“Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities .

“It’s never been only black-and-white — it’s been a whole rainbow of emotions. Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment. A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother’s,” Mariah wrote.

SEE BELOW: